Six trees axed by resident at LIT's Rajguru Nagar park

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, March 7

Residents of Rajguru Nagar — a posh colony developed and maintained by the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, were shocked to find a park ravaged, waste material and malba (debris) thrown all over and at least six full-grown trees chopped by a resident staying in an adjoining house in the colony.

We are checking the record to verify ownership of the plot/park and based on findings, action for chopping trees and construction of illegal gate into the park would be taken. — SB Sachdeva, LIT Superintending Engineer

The defiant resident also sold the wood after chopping the trees and also got a gate constructed from within his house inside the park.

Residents and a shopkeeper, Rajiv Gupta, staying in the vicinity said they made unsuccessful attempts to stop cutting of the full-grown trees, which was an offence, and also taking away of wood, which was tantamount to theft of government property.

Another resident of the colony alleged that the man openly staked claim to the park, which probably was a vacant (unallotted) plot being used as a park. “Opening a gate into the park from inside an adjoining house is prelude to encroachment on government land,” said the resident.

LIT Superintending Engineer SB Sachdeva said a junior engineer had already visited the site and the owner of the house had been warned not to carry out any activity on the vacant plot.

“We are checking the record to verify ownership of the plot/park and based on findings, action, as per rules, for chopping trees and construction of illegal gate into the park would be taken against the offender,” he said.