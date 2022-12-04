Six-yr-old raped by neighbour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 3

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at Deep Nagar here. The Moti Nagar police yesterday registered a case against the suspect identified as Agan Kumar, a resident of Deep Nagar.

The complainant, the victim’s mother, told the police that on November 13 when her daughter was playing outside their house, she started crying. When she was asked about the reason, she revealed that she was having a pain in her private parts.

“When I checked, she was bleeding. Later, my daughter revealed that the suspect, who is our neighbour, had sexually assaulted her and fled after committing the crime,” the victim’s mother alleged.

The complainant said she had recently filed a police complaint following which the police yesterday registered a case against the suspect.

ASI Vijay Kumar said raids were being conducted to nab the suspect.