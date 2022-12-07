Skaters give scintillating bhangra performance

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 6

Talented and promising skaters between age group of 7-14 years gave a scintillating performance on the concluding day of the preparatory camp organised for Punjab skaters at the Leisure Valley Skating Rink, Sarabha Nagar, here, on Tuesday.

The second leg of a week-long camp was held under the supervision of former national artistic skater and coach Sapna Kakkar Mittal. The campers performed bhangra, choreographed by artistes Ravi Gill and Jaspreet Kaur.

Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, MLA from Ludhiana West constituency, was the chief guest on the occasion while Manpreet Singh Chhatwal, president, Punjab Roller Skating Association, was the guest of honour.