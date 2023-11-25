Skill-based training by PAU

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 24

Under the All India Coordinated Research Project-Women in Agriculture (AICRP-WIA), the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised hands-on training on “candle making” at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Halwara.

The motive of the training was to pitch an idea of entrepreneurship development under the Business Blaster programme.

A total of 47 students along with three teachers participated in this training.

Dr Shivani Rana, scientist, AICRP-WIA, provided guidance on materials required and the key points to be taken care of while packaging and marketing candles.

Seema Aggarwal, principal of the school, appreciated the efforts of the PAU scientist and asked for more such skill-based trainings in future to inspire the students to become entrepreneurs.

