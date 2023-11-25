Skill-based training by PAU

Ludhiana, November 24
Under the All India Coordinated Research Project-Women in Agriculture (AICRP-WIA), the Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised hands-on training on “candle making” at Government Senior Secondary Smart School, Halwara.
The motive of the training was to pitch an idea of entrepreneurship development under the Business Blaster programme.
A total of 47 students along with three teachers participated in this training.
Dr Shivani Rana, scientist, AICRP-WIA, provided guidance on materials required and the key points to be taken care of while packaging and marketing candles.
Seema Aggarwal, principal of the school, appreciated the efforts of the PAU scientist and asked for more such skill-based trainings in future to inspire the students to become entrepreneurs.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November
Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a ...
Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia
The student in his 20s was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospit...