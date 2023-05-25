Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: After the successful conduct of a free skill development course, certificate distribution ceremony for the same was organised by the Department of English, SD College for Women, Ludhiana. College’s officiating principal Sudesh Bhalla, Dr Ranjana Sood, in-charge, skill development course, and Satinder Kaur, HoD, Department of English, and faculty members presented certificates to participants. Principal Sudesh congratulated the students and appreciated the efforts of faculty members for the successful completion of the course.

Educators attend workshop

Under its community outreach programme, Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College organised a one-day hands-on workshop on “Extensive use of technology in teaching and learning for school teachers”. The workshop was held to collaborate with city schools to implement the theme of National Education Policy-2020 (NEP-2020) and empower educators with the knowledge and skills necessary to leverage technology effectively in their teaching practices. School teachers from various schools of the city participated in the workshop. College principal Sehijpal Singh addressed the participants and insisted on the symbiotic relationship between schools and higher education institutes to bridge the gap in existing curriculum and practical approach for problem solving.

Cambridge IGCSE results

Students of Sacred Heart Convent International School bagged top positions in Class X results declared by the CAIE (Cambridge Assessment International Education) today. The students got 77 A*, 40 A and 12 ICE distinctions. Aditya Gupta and Suhavi Sharma got 7A* each, Rayaan Gupta and Priyal Gupta scored 6A*, while Jai Madhav Goel, Priynandini Gupta, Krishiv Gupta and Raghuvar Gupta bagged 5A* as their credits The school principal congratulated the meritorious students on the occasion.

BCM Arya International

BCM Arya International produced meritorious results in the IGCSE, AS and A Level Cambridge Board examination 2022-23. In IGCSE, total 21 students appeared and secured 44 A* and 21 A grades. Mansimar Kaur secured 6A*, including first language English, followed by Poushika, Sahibpreet Singh and Tanveen, who scored 5A*, and Ruhan and Shivansh, who scored secured 4A*. School director Paramjit Kaur congratulated the students.