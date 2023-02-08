Skill development seminar organised

Ludhiana, February 7
Ludhiana Cares Ladies Society (an NGO), under the aegis of the Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab, held a seminar at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan to help government school students to skill up for job opportunities. The function was presided over by DPS Kharbanda, Secretary, Department of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Punjab. A team from government ITIs and polytechnic colleges shared information about the availability of various skill-based courses and procedures of admission in these institutions. Meanwhile, the young girls and boys were also informed about joining the Indian Armed Forces, a member of the NGO said.
The NGO members said they had been holding regular counselling sessions since September 2022 for students of government schools to share the opportunities that exist in the local industry for students. They said such sessions would help the students to skill up for job opportunities in the organised sectors.
