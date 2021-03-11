Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Skill Enhancement Week concluded with a mock interview session at BCM College on Wednesday. DP Guleria, Principal, BCM School, Sector 32, Ludhiana, and Rosy Jain, Principal, Shifali International School, Ludhiana, were the panellists of the mock interview session. The session was conducted with an aim to hone employability skills, coping with stress during job interviews and communication skills among pupil teachers. The panellists interviewed 12 students from different streams and shared their tips on facing job interview. A power point presentation highlighting the glimpses of ‘Skill Enhancement Week’ was showcased by Japneet and Yashvi. Reflections of the week were shared by Akanksha and Vridhi. Principal Dr Monika Dua congratulated the Skill Enhancement Cell in-charges on the successful completion of this weeklong programme. TNS

Business plan competition

Ludhiana: In an ongoing effort to import the skills in students, the Skill Development Cell of Shree Atam Vallabh Jain College, Ludhiana, organised an online business plan competition on May 9 and 10. A total of 51 students in 11 teams (Team A to Team K) participated in the competition. Students displayed their skills in chosen business ideas artistically through their PPTs. In the competition, Team C with its Business Plan Heal Life Private Limited comprising of Hansika Khanna, Pranjal Jain, Ashish Kumar, Vishal and Gitanshi of BBA-I bagged the first position; Team E with its Business Plan Hobby Hub comprising of Abhay, Manjot, Harshneet Kaur, Sonali and Bharti of BCom-III secured second position; and Team G with its Business Plan Readerpreneurs comprising of Gautam Jain, Anubhav Rai, Nakul Gupta and Misha of BCom-I stood third.