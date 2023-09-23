Skill training centre inaugurated

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 22

A Skill Training and Art Centre at the Jain Muni Shri Kundan Kanya Mahavidyalya was inaugurated here today.

The centre has been launched by a local NGO, Ek Nayee Pehal, led by Preety Goyal, with an objective to make women independent and empowered.

Shreyans Group of Industries Chairman and Managing Director Rajneesh Oswal inaugurated the venture while AGM Arshia Oswal was the guest of honour.

Speakers — Rajneesh Oswal, Arshia Oswal, Municipal Council former president Ravinder Puri and Sahil Jindal — appreciated the venture and said it would aid in upgrading the lifestyle of middle class families.

"Now that our society is undergoing a massive transition it has become imperative for all the adult members of a family to earn a livelihood. The training centre will help the trainees in supplementing the income of their families," added Rajneesh.

