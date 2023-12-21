SKM activists up in arms over installation of smart power meters

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 20

Activists from various constituents of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) have threatened to gherao officials of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) if they continue to replace smart meters with advanced metering infrastructure with postpaid meters for power consumption.

The authorities’ move to install smart meters at domestic and commercial units in urban localities falling under the jurisdiction of the local division office of the PSPCL in Pohir village had earned the ire of the activists.

The authorities led by the executive engineer at the Ahmedgarh office, however, argued that meters were being installed in compliance with the orders received from their seniors. Activists from various outfits, led by All India Kisan Sabha functionaries Baldev Singh Latala and Jugraj Singh Maherna, have described the installation of smart meters as a step towards privatisation.

Latala said, “After learning about the installation of smart meters in the local town, we convened meetings of office-bearers of various constituents of the SKM and decided to gherao the teams installing the meters.”

Activists stated that senior SKM functionaries will decide the future course of action. “We won’t allow the authorities to replace the old meters with smart ones. We have constituted teams to gherao any official found installing a smart meter,” warned Latala.

