SKM demands action against WFI president, holds protest

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 5

Responding to a call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) and the central committee of BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) for a state-level protest in solidarity with the agitating wrestlers, hundreds of farmers, including women, today staged a protest and also burnt an effigy of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Addressing the protest rally at the office of Payal SDM, BKU leaders, including general secretary Sudgar Singh Ghudani and Rajinder Singh Sihar, slammed the Modi government, charging it with shamefully protecting a rapist and an accused in a sexual assault just because he belonged to the ruling party.

The protesters criticised the top brass of the Delhi Police, whom they charged with kneeling down before their political masters and giving the acclaimed wrestlers inhuman treatment. The BKU leaders alleged that the police inflicted insult and injury in a brazen manner upon the innocent and peaceful wrestlers, while the accused politician — openly named and identified in the FIR — has still not been arrested, in gross violation of the Supreme Court’s directions in cases involving crimes against women and children.

Later, in a memorandum to the President of India submitted through the SDM, the BKU leaders said, “While the ruling BJP, as well as PM Narendra Modi, have the temerity of calling the nation as the greatest democracy in the world, yet they do not blink an eye in letting loose repression on peaceful protesters, which include women, and still more shield a BJP leader — facing allegations of sexual harassment and also charged under the POCSO Act.”

In a resolution unanimously adopted at the rally, the BKU served an ultimatum to the government to dispense justice to wrestlers, issue immediate orders for the arrest of the accused, and let the law of the land take its own course without any consideration of caste, creed, religion, or political affiliation. “Let Modi and company set an example before the global community that this nation indeed and deservingly wears the title of the greatest democracy,” they added.