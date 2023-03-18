SKM holds state-level meet ahead of Delhi kisan mahapanchayat

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 17

A state-level meeting of ‘Samyukt Kisan Morcha’ (SKM) held here today under the leadership of Dr Darshan Pal said that the proposed mahapanchayat (gathering) of farmers from across the country at Delhi on March 20 would discuss all pending issues related to farmers and farming.

A call was also given to farmers of the entire state to reach Delhi and join the congregation to strengthen the cause.

Farmer leaders claimed that lakhs of farmers from all over the country would reach Delhi on the night on March 19 and convene the mahapanchayat at Ramlila Ground on the morning of March 20 to discuss various crucial issues troubling farmers of the entire country.

“Among the farming-related issues, the mahapanchayat would discuss in detail all pending demands of farmers, including legislative guarantee of MSP (minimum support price), remission of agricultural loans, provision of old-age pension for farmers, crop insurance scheme, punishment to perpetrators of violence at Lakhimpur Kheri and CBI raids on farm leaders. The congregation would be aimed at bringing pressure on the government to accept the demands of the farming community,” said one of the SKM leaders.