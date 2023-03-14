SKM leads protest against CBI raids on farm leaders

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 13

Farmers and farm workers, led by activists of ‘Samyukt Kisan Morcha’ (SKM) today held a protest outside the Mini Secretariat against the allegedly anti-people and anti-farmer policies of the government.

The protesters burnt an effigy of the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The protest was specifically called against the CBI raids on residential premises, offices, cold storages and other commercial establishments of farm leaders Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Satnam Singh Behru on February 21.

Leaders of the SKM alleged that during these raids, the central agency officials humiliated the leaders and their families and made attempts to seize certain documents, bank passbooks, etc., without showing search warrants and following the due process of law.

“Farm leaders were shown in a bad light and made to look like criminals without the registration of any case, trial or conviction,” the leaders said.

Adding that central agencies were targeting farm leaders and farmer bodies under a well thought-out ‘revengeful’ plan of the Modi government, the SKM warned the ruling dispensation to desist from mud-slinging and an inspired ‘media-trial’ of its leaders.

“If the government continues its political vendetta against farm leaders, it will have to face serious consequences,” they said.

The SKM leaders further said in the kisan mahapanchayat scheduled to be convened in Delhi on March 20, all pending demands of farmers, including legal guarantee of MSP regime, old age pension for farmers, debt remission and speedy legal action against perpetrators of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, would be discussed and further plan of action chalked out.

The leaders added that at the mahapanchayat, farmers from across the country would be told about the allegedly revengeful action taken by the government against the farm leaders.