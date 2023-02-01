Samyukt Kisan Morcha reminds Central Govt about ‘unkept’ promises

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 31

Charging the Union Government with betraying farmers by not fulfilling the demands presented by agitating farmers during the year-long protest in Delhi, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has said the government had not done anything to fulfil the demands of aggrieved farmers.

A meeting of the state committee of the SKM, held under the presidentship of Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Satnam Singh Behru and Ruldu Singh Mansa, resolved to build pressure on the Modi government for acceptance of the eight-point charter of demands without delay.

Lakhowal said the government had betrayed farmers by persuading them to end their agitation on Delhi borders and not accepting demands.

“Legislative guarantee has not been given for the MSP regime, farm debts have not been written off, farmers arrested in false cases have not been released and cabinet minister Ajay Mishra (father of the prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident) has not been shunted out from the union cabinet,” he said.

The SKM decided to hold a public march in Delhi during the Budget Session of Lok Sabha in the second week of March and build public pressure on the government to accept all pending demands of the farmers’ organisations.

Representatives of Kisan Sangharsh Committee, BKU-Dakaunda, Punjab Kisan Union, Jamhoori Kisan Sabha, Kul Hind Kisan Sabha and Kaumi Kisan Union attended the SKM’s meeting.