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Home / Ludhiana / SKM to make 3 toll plazas in Ludhiana district free on July 22

SKM to make 3 toll plazas in Ludhiana district free on July 22

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:57 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Members during a meeting of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha in Ludhiana on Thursday. PHOTO: INDERJEET VERMA
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Under the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), toll plazas across Punjab and Haryana will remain toll-free from 12 noon to 3 pm on July 22 as part of a protest against the proposed India-US Free Trade Agreement and to press for farmers’ demands.

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In preparation for the protest, the Ludhiana district unit of the SKM held a meeting at Shaheed Karnail Singh Isru Bhavan here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Paman Deep Singh Mehlon. It was decided that three toll plazas in the district—Ladowal, Ghullal and Chaukiman—would be made toll-free during the protest.

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Farmer leaders alleged that the government was introducing anti-farmer, anti-worker and anti-employee policies and legislation while implementing policies dictated by corporate interests. They said the proposed agitation had become unavoidable in view of these developments.

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The meeting was attended by Harnek Singh Gujjarwal of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha; Charan Singh Noorpura and Sudagar Singh Ghudani, district presidents of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan); Rajinder Singh and Sukhvinder Kaur of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Dakaunda); Jasbir Singh Jhajj of the All India Kisan Sabha (1936); and Manjit Singh Budhel.

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