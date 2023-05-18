SKM to submit 'warning' letters to Punjab MPs

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 17

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said it would hand over warning letters for the acceptance of its pending demands, which had been promised to be fulfilled at the end of the farmers’ protest in Delhi more than a year ago.

These letters would be submitted to all members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from Punjab on May 28. SKM leaders Dr Darshan Pal and Harinder Singh Lakhowal said through submission of warning letters to all Punjab MPs, the morcha would demand enactment for legislative implementation of all pending demands in the Parliament.