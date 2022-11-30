SKM to submit 'warning' letters to Punjab MPs over pending demands

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 29

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) today decided to submit ‘warning’ letters to Punjab MPs and caution letters to MPs from other states from December 1 to 11 to press for discussion on pending demands of farmers during the winter session of Parliament being convened from December 7 to 29.

A meeting of the SKM functionaries held here today with Binder Singh Golewala and unanimously resolved to approach the MPs to apprise them of betraying farmers by the Modi government even after one year of conclusion of farmers’ agitation at Delhi borders.

Giving details of the deliberations, Golewala and Harinder Singh Lakhowal said the Modi government had made a commitment with agitating farmers on MSP regime and several other issues related to farmers and it was on the solemn assurance of the government that the SKM had agreed to withdraw the agitation.

“However, the government back tracked and not even a single demand from amongst those accepted in principle has been implemented much to the resentment of farmers’ organisations comprising the morcha,” said the SKM leaders, adding the MPs would be cautioned to put pressure on the government in support of farmers’ demands or else be prepared for yet another mass agitation by farmers’ bodies.

Prominent among those present at the meeting were Dr Darshan Pal, Gurmeet Singh Mehma, Buta Singh Burj Gill, Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, Satnam Singh Ajnala, Hradev Singh Sandhu, Baljit Singh Grewal, Nirbhai Singh Dhudike, Raminder Singh Patiala, Ruldu Singh Mansa, Sukhdev Singh Raianwala, Harbans Singh Sangha, Germanjeet Singh, Avttar Singh Mehlon, Gurnam Singh Bhikhi, Baldev Singh Latala and Gurwinder Singh Ballo.