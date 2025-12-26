SKM urges Ludhiana panchayats to ignore Centre’s orders on G RAM G

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called upon the members of panchayats of the state to denounce the orders received from the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department of the Union government regarding summoning gram sabhas to pass resolution in favour of swapping of MGNREGA with VB-G RAM G.

The morcha has also urged the Punjab government to include rejection of the Electricity Amendment Bill and Seeds Bill in the agenda of a special session of Punjab Assembly to be held on December 30. The decision to appeal to panchayats and the state government on these issues was taken during the concluding session of a meeting of the morcha held here on Thursday.

Addressing the meeting held under the supervision of Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, Mukesh Chandar Sharma and Binder Singh Golewala, the leaders alleged that the Union government was trying to harness political mileage by creating rift among farmers, labourers, employees and small traders by interpreting the recent constitutional decisions as beneficial to various sections of society, including farmers, labourers, students and women.

Accusing the Union government of allegedly implementing anti-people policies and constitutional amendments with the intent to appease their masters in the corporate sector, speakers threatened to intensify the stir in case the earlier decisions were not reviewed and withdrawn.

Speakers announced that the district-level dharna in front of the offices of deputy commissioners would be held from 12 noon to 3 pm on January 16. Flag marches, drum processions, tractor and motorcycle marches and protest rallies would be held on December 28 to spread awareness about the arbitrary decisions being taken by the Centre, said the speakers.

Office-bearers of various wings and units were asked to organise joint meetings on January 10, a week ahead of district-level demonstrations.