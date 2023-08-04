Sky to remain overcast, rainfall likely in 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 3

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), the sky over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas is expected to remain overcast with clouds. Thundershowers are also likely in the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature hovered around 35 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana today, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.2 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity oscillated between 82 per cent in the early hours and 61 per cent in the evening.

Experts from the PAU have advised farmers growing paddy to keep water standing in the fields for no more than two weeks.

The tillers cultivating fruits have been advised to drain out excessive rainwater from orchards or the basins of fruit plants regularly. In order to protect the produce from fruit flies, the experts suggested covering individual guava fruits with non-woven bags.

