Sky to remain partly cloudy

Ludhiana, December 15

Ludhiana has finally started to feel little cold during the day. Fog engulfed the city in the morning and evening, while a thin layer was seen during the day as well.

According to the Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, Punjab Agricultural University, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy at isolated places.

Maximum temperature today recorded was 21.2 °C while minimum was 6.2 °C. Morning relative humidity recorded was 97% while evening relative humidity was 43 %.

“Finally there is some chill in the air. Today the sun was not shining bright and little fog engulfed the city throughout the day,” said Simi, a city resident.

“The morning temperature is dropping as I can feel it during my morning walk. During the day the temperature rises but today it was little cold. Winter arrived early but it is progressing very slow,” said Darshan Singh, a morning walker.

Experts from PAU suggested efforts can be started to protect the young evergreen fruit plants from the cold weather. Farmers need to apply only one round of irrigation to ber orchards at this time as the trees are laden with fruits. Planning, layout and other preparations can be started for establishment of new orchards of pear, peach, plum, grapes and fig.

