Slapping incident: Congress issues 72-hour ultimatum to file case in Ludhiana

Led by Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, in-charge of the South constituency, Congress leaders and workers held a protest at the Daba police station over the incident of alleged slapping of a truck driver by AAP MLA Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina and demanding that the police should take action in the matter.

Congress leaders issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the SHO of the Daba police station, stating that if a case was not registered against the MLA, all Congress leaders from the South constituency would intensify their agitation by laying siege to the ACP’s office. Cheema said every citizen was equal in the eyes of the law and no individual’s position places them above the law. He asserted that if an ordinary and hardworking truck driver had allegedly been assaulted or mistreated, an impartial investigation and action must follow his complaint.

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He clarified that the next phase of the agitation, following the 72-hour ultimatum, would involve laying siege to the ACP’s office — a move for which Congress leaders and workers from the South constituency were fully prepared.