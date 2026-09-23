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Home / Ludhiana / ‘Slapping’ incident: Congress questions police over inaction

‘Slapping’ incident: Congress questions police over inaction

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:01 AM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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Earlier, Congress leaders and workers had also staged a protest at the Daba police station, demanding action in the matter within 72 hours. Photo for representational purpose
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The political atmosphere in South constituency has again heated up over the alleged slapping incident involving a tipper driver on the Daba-Lohara road. After a video related to the incident surfaced, the driver allegedly accused AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina of slapping him while she has denied the allegations.

The matter can become clear only after an impartial investigation.

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Alleging that no appropriate action had been taken even over a week after the alleged incident, Congress leaders and workers, led by Congress South halqa in-charge Ishwarjot Singh Cheema, reached the offices of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) and Additional DCP in Ludhiana and registered their protest before the police administration.

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The Congress leaders demanded that the matter be investigated without any political pressure and that all evidence, including the video, CCTV camera footage and statements of witnesses, be examined before taking a decision in the case according to law.

Earlier, Congress leaders and workers had also staged a protest at the Daba police station, here, demanding action in the matter within 72 hours.

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Ishwarjot Singh Cheema said: “Even after over a week of the incident, a common man has to repeatedly visit offices

of senior police officials in the city for action on his complaint.”

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