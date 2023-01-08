Slow pace of road construction work perpetuates traffic woes

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 7

Commuters are forced to face inconvenience as the road construction work with the reinforced cement concrete (RCC) method on Gill Road has not been completed, even as work on the stretch was launched 10 months ago. The road has been closed at multiple locations for construction work, leading to traffic jams in the area.

To repair the portions of Gill Road falling under its jurisdiction, the MC had earlier planned to construct some parts of the stretch with the RCC method and the remaining parts were to be recarpeted. However, only the RCC project to construct four intersections and a stretch between Canal Bridge and GNDEC College has been launched so far by the civic body. The RCC work began last year.

Another project to recarpet the stretches could not be started to date as the RCC project remains incomplete. The badly damaged portions yet to be re-carpeted pose a threat to the lives of daily commuters.

Simratpal Singh, a resident of Gill Road, said people had been left to suffer as traffic jams were a common scene in the area due to the slow pace of the ongoing road construction project.

“Currently, the construction work is underway near the MC’s Zone C office, Arora Palace intersection and areas from Canal Bridge to GNDEC stretch on the Gill Road. The MC has taken no concrete steps for traffic management, leaving commuters to suffer. Moreover, the civic body has also failed to get the project completed in time,” he said.

MC Executive Engineer Rakesh Singla said the road construction work (with the RCC method) at three intersections and a stretch between Canal Bridge and GNDEC College had been done.

“A stretch between the Canal Bridge and GNDEC is scheduled to be opened for traffic movement soon while road portions near the MC’s Zone C office and Arora Palace would also be opened for traffic movement as soon as the road construction work gets completed there,” he said.

He said the RCC construction work at Gill Chowk would also be started and completed this month. Besides, another project to re-carpet the remaining parts of Gill Road would be launched in February.

He said the estimated cost of both projects, including the RCC road construction and road re-carpeting work, was around Rs 6 crore.

Project has already missed deadline

During the MC House meeting in October 2022, Ward 36 councillor Harwinder Singh Kaler had raised the matter about the delay in the completion of the Gill Road construction. As the road project had missed its deadline, the councillor had also demanded that the contractor concerned should be blacklisted for delaying the construction.