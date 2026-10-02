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Home / Ludhiana / Slow start to paddy procurement in Ludhiana mandis on Day 1

Slow start to paddy procurement in Ludhiana mandis on Day 1

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:34 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The paddy arrival in markets of Ludhiana district is expected to pick up in coming days. Himanshu Mahajan
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Paddy procurement began in the state on Thursday and Ludhiana district mandis witnessed negligible arrival on Day 1. The arrival is expected to pick up in coming days.

Mandi board officials said at some grain markets, the produce has arrived but it will take a few days to gain momentum. Unlike districts such as Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur where paddy produce has been arriving for the past 10 days, Ludhiana district presented a different story on Thursday.

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Workers at the Gill Road market were seen siting idle near the produce.

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“We have harvested our crop but will be taking it to the mandi in a day or two. There was no point of taking the produce to the mandi early as procurement starts only on October 1,” said farmer Gurbir Singh from Jodhan.

Another farmer, Harinder Singh, from Samrala said he had sown early sowing variety and he had already harvested it a week ago.

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“Earlier, I thought I would take my produce to the mandi but then rainfall on a day postponed my plans as storage would have been a problem and in case the produce got wet, it will increase the moisture,” he said.

The state government has set a target of procuring 180 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of paddy during this season at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 2,461 per quintal for Grade A variety.

Storage crisis

The state can face a storage crisis this season as its granaries are already full with wheat and rice from previous procurement seasons. The state is facing a storage problem for the third consecutive year as the movement of foodgrains from Punjab to other states remain slow.

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