Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 8

The Municipal Corporation demolished temporary settlements of slum dwellers near Haibowal Chowk on Hambran Road, here, on Monday.

In the absence of permanent roof, many poor people were staying in temporary settlements on a footpath along Hambran Road for the past some time. Articles of the dwellers were also damaged during the MC drive. After the action, they were seen managing the same.

An official of the MC’s Tehbazari wing said slum dwellers were earlier given warnings to remove their settlements and a complaint was received for the removal of the same.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.