Slum dwellers’ settlements removed

Ludhiana, April 8
The Municipal Corporation demolished temporary settlements of slum dwellers near Haibowal Chowk on Hambran Road, here, on Monday.
In the absence of permanent roof, many poor people were staying in temporary settlements on a footpath along Hambran Road for the past some time. Articles of the dwellers were also damaged during the MC drive. After the action, they were seen managing the same.
An official of the MC’s Tehbazari wing said slum dwellers were earlier given warnings to remove their settlements and a complaint was received for the removal of the same.
