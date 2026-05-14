‘Small daily habits can make a big difference in the long run’

In today’s time, children’s health has become a major cause for concern, especially with the

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challenges associated

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with modern lifestyle. From recurrent coughs and nutritional deficiencies to obesity and problems related to high screen time, paediatricians are seeing a spectrum of ailments among young patients. Preventive care, timely vaccination and parental awareness are among the strongest shields against these threats.

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Dr Himanshu Anand, paediatrician, talks to Manav Mander about the evolving health concerns among children and the role parents have to play.

What are the most common health concerns you see among children today?

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The most common concerns include cough, cold, allergies, poor appetite and nutritional deficiencies. We are also seeing a gradual increase in obesity cases and vitamin deficiencies due to changing lifestyles. Increased screen exposure and reduced outdoor activity are contributing to physical as well as behavioural issues among children. The good part is most conditions are preventable with timely guidance and awareness among parents.

How can parents help improve a child’s immunity?

Immunity can be strengthened through simple and consistent habits. A balanced diet, with adequate proteins, seasonal fruits and green vegetables, and proper hydration are essential. Adequate sleep and regular physical activity play a crucial role as well. Exclusive breastfeeding in infancy provides a strong immune foundation. Parents should ensure timely vaccinations and avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics because overuse can weaken immunity over time.

Frequent cough and cold worry many parents. What is your advice?

Recurrent respiratory infections are quite common among children, especially those attending school or daycare. Most of these infections are viral and resolve on their own within a few days. Supportive care, like fluids, saline nasal drops and rest, is usually enough. However, parents should watch out for warning signs, such as paced breathing, chest retractions, persistent high fever or poor appetite. Antibiotics are not required in most cases and should only be used when prescribed by a medical expert.

How important is vaccination?

Vaccination is one of the most effective and safest ways to protect children against serious and potentially life-threatening diseases. All vaccines under the national immunisation schedule are essential and should be given on time. In addition, optional vaccines, like influenza and pneumococcal, provide extra protection and are strongly recommended. Delaying or skipping vaccines can leave children vulnerable to otherwise preventable illnesses.

What warning signs should parents never ignore?

Parents should seek immediate medical attention if a child has persistent high fever, difficulty in breathing, bluish discolouration, excessive sleepiness, refusal to eat, repeated vomiting, low urine output or seizures. They may be indicators of serious underlying conditions and should be taken seriously. Early medical intervention can prevent complications and ensure better treatment.

What is your advice regarding screen time?

Screen time has become a significant concern in modern parenting. For children under five years, screen exposure should be minimal and supervised. Excessive screen time can affect sleep, behaviour, vision and overall development. Parents should encourage outdoor activity, reading and family time. Creating screen-free zones, especially during meals and before bedtime, can help maintain a healthy routine.

Any message for parents.

Parenting requires a balance between care and awareness. Preventive healthcare is far more effective than treating illnesses. Regular check-ups, nutritious diet, emotional support and a healthy lifestyle form the foundation of a child’s well-being. Small healthy habits followed daily can make a big difference in the long run. A healthy child grows into a healthy and confident adult.