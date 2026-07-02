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Home / Ludhiana / Small start for a healthier heart: Experts urge cooking oil switch

Small start for a healthier heart: Experts urge cooking oil switch

Punjab records one of the highest daily fat intakes in India

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Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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Traditional mustard oil, a staple in Punjabi kitchens, is regaining attention for its balanced fatty acid profile.
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With Punjab recording one of the highest daily fat intakes in the country, nutrition experts are urging families to rethink the oils and fats they use in their kitchens. Rising rates of heart disease, diabetes and obesity in the state are being linked not just to sedentary lifestyles but also to the quality of fats consumed.

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According to the National Sample Survey (2022–23), rural Punjab consumes an average of 75.8 gram of fat daily, while urban populations consume 78.5 gram — both higher than the national averages. Experts say this dietary trend, coupled with poor cooking practices, is fuelling the state’s cardiometabolic burden.

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“Fats are indispensable for life, but not all fats are created equal,” said Dr Renuka Aggarwal, senior scientist, Department of Food and Nutrition, PAU. “While omega-6 and omega-3 fatty acids are essential, modern diets are heavily skewed towards omega-6. This imbalance contributes to chronic inflammation, which underlies many lifestyle diseases.”

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Among locally available foods, flaxseed (alsi) is emerging as a nutritional powerhouse. “Just two tablespoons of roasted and ground flaxseed daily can meaningfully improve omega-3 intake, especially in vegetarian populations,” explained Dr Harpreet Kaur, Head of the Department of Food and Nutrition, PAU. “It’s a simple, affordable change that can make a big difference to heart health.”

Cooking oils, too, are central to the discussion. Traditional mustard oil, a staple in Punjabi kitchens, is regaining attention for its balanced fatty acid profile. “Mustard oil, particularly the canola-quality varieties developed at PAU such as GSC-7 and RLC-3, offer healthier indigenous alternatives,” said Dr Kiran Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, PAU. “But even the healthiest oil loses its quality if overheated or reused after deep frying. Consumers must avoid reusing oil and limit deep-fried foods.”

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Experts also caution against industrial trans fats, commonly found in vanaspati, bakery shortenings, packaged snacks and fast foods. These fats raise LDL cholesterol and lower HDL cholesterol, significantly increasing cardiovascular risk. “Reading food labels is critical,” Dr Aggarwal emphasised. “Products containing partially hydrogenated vegetable oils should be avoided. Informed consumers remain the first line of defence against trans fats.”

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