Smart City Advisory Forum meet dwells on Buddha Nullah pollution

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 24

During the Smart City Advisory Forum (SCAF) meeting at the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D office on Monday, the issue of pollution in Buddha Nullah remained the most debated topic. Member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, including Gurpreet Gogi, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Ashok Parashar, Madan Lal Bagga and Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina.

The Ludhiana Smart City Limited officials informed the MP and MLAs that 69 projects worth Rs 930 crore are in different stages of being implemented. Among them, 47 projects worth Rs 157.40 crore have been completed, 17 projects worth Rs 583.12 crore are under execution, and the remaining five projects worth Rs 189.48 crore are in the tendering process.

However, it was observed that there was a difference of opinion among the AAP MLAs regarding the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project, which has an estimated cost of Rs 650 crore. Notably, Rs 250 crore has been allocated for the project under the Smart City Mission.

During the meeting, MLA Gurpreet Gogi raised concerns regarding the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project. He stated that the pollution caused by dyeing units and dairies in the Buddha Nullah must be addressed first in order to make the nullah pollution-free. Gogi also raised questions over the role of Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board (PWSSB) and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) for allegedly ignoring the issues and polluting units. On the other hand, MLAs Parashar and Bagga raised the issue of dumping of meat waste in the nullah by the sellers and encroachments located on its banks.

MLA Kulwant Singh Sidhu claimed that even if Rs 650 crore is spent, the issue will not get resolved unless work on the project is executed correctly.

MP Ravneet Singh Bittu said that senior officials from the PWSSB and PPCB must remain present at the next meeting to take the necessary decisions. It was decided that MP Bittu and the AAP MLAs would work together to assess the rejuvenation of Buddha Nullah project, visit the sites and report any deficiencies observed.

During the meeting, the discussions were also held on the Smart City Mission projects, including the installation of waste compactors, Smart Street Road project on Malhar Road, 24-hour water supply in ABD areas, and installation of additional street lights etc. Notably, an official stated that the civic work of construction & demolition (C&D) waste management plant project is no longer under the Smart City Mission as it has now been transferred to another mission related to solid waste management.

The officials informed that funds worth Rs 841 crore, including Government of India funds of Rs 441 crore and state share of Rs 440 crore have been received for the Smart City Mission projects. Of them, Rs 754.70 crore (89.74%) has been utilised so far.