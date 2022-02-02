Smart City: BJP nominee alleges embezzlement

Ludhiana: BJP candidate from Ludhiana (West) Advocate Bikram Singh Sidhu today took Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu head on over alleged embezzlement of funds worth crores under the Smart City project. Addressing mediapersons at the Kipps market, Advocate Sidhu said the Centre had allocated a sum of Rs85.19 crore for a multi-storeyed car parking in the Feroze Gandhi market. Shockingly, nothing had been done in this regard so far. He alleged that Congress leaders did not work for the development of the city. He called upon people to keep all factors in mind while casting vote in the upcoming elections. —
