Ludhiana Smart City Limited gets award for waterfront project

Ludhiana, August 29
Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) has bagged the award for its Waterfront Development project, including landscaping and beautification along the Sidhwan canal under the Smart City Mission. The award under the Smart and Successful Urban Sustainability category has been presented to the LSCL by the Smart Cities Council India. The CEO of the LSCL-cum-MC Commissioner, Shena Aggarwal, received the award.
The Smart Cities Council India hosted the seventh edition of ‘Smart Urbanation’ on August 26 in Mumbai. The event was supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, GoI, the National Institute of Urban Affairs, etc.
According to officials, smart project awards in various categories that recognise pioneering projects, ideas, and strategies for making cities in the country more liveable, sustainable and economically viable were awarded.
“The project for waterfront development in Ludhiana is aimed at providing sustainable space for improvement and betterment of health, environment, green cover, optimum utilisation of leftover land and providing social interactions opportunity for stakeholders, paving a way to create a resilient city. The project was conceptualised and executed under the Smart City Mission having a project outlay of Rs 5.21 crore. It started on August 28, 2019, and was completed on November 30, 2020. A length of 1,100 meters and width of 20-22 meters has been covered and converted under the project,” the officials said.
A Rs 5.21-crore Project
