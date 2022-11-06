Smart City director urges Centre to complete international airport

Ludhiana, November 5

Sanjay Goel, the Director of Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), on Saturday urged the Union Government to expedite the pending work at the upcoming international airport at Halwara in Ludhiana and make it operational at the earliest.

Responding to the news report in these columns on Saturday — which mentioned the Airports Authority of India (AAI) decision to order foreclosure of the awarded works before taking up the balance works at the site — Goel, who is also the chairman of the Punjab chapter of the Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), said the people of Ludhiana and surrounding areas had been looking forward to an airport in their own area for more than 20 years.

In a letter to Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, the Union Civil Aviation Minister, Goel wrote that Ludhiana, which is also known as the Manchester of India, was a huge industrial city located at the centre of Punjab and was known for its hosiery products, bicycles, and other industrial parts worldwide.

“Decades ago, an airport was expected to be built only in Ludhiana in Punjab. Now, airports have come up at Bathinda and Mohali, while Ludhiana residents still wait for one,” he said.

He recalled that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) had started a flight from Ludhiana to Delhi a few years ago, but that too had been stopped now.

“On the one hand, Ludhiana is an upcoming smart city with positive changes happening every day, but on the other, its residents are still waiting for their airport, which is a huge necessity at this point,” he highlighted.

He has requested the Centre to complete the upcoming international airport at Halwara and make it operational at the earliest, as not only people were suffering because of a lack of air connectivity, but businesses were also taking a hit.

The work for the construction of interim terminal building and allied works, at the cost of Rs 47 crore, is likely to be delayed further with the foreclosure of awarded works by the AAI, which came three months after the AAI had in July resolved to take over the construction of balance work.

Notably, the same work lay suspended since March, until the AAI resolved to take over in July. — TNS

