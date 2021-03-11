SMART CITY IN MAKING-III: 10 more projects under tendering process

Will create new sports facilities, uplift existing infrastructure

A basketball court at Rakh Bagh Sports Complex in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, August 20

After completing 32 projects and awarding 25 works at an estimated cost of Rs 792 crore, 10 more projects worth Rs 116 crore have been put under tendering process to realise the Smart City Mission (SCM) in Ludhiana, the government has confirmed.

A swimming pool at Rakh Bagh Sports Complex in Ludhiana. Photo: Ashwani Dhiman

Ludhiana, popularly known as Manchester of India, was among 100 cities in the country and three in Punjab, which was selected under the Smart City Mission (SCM) by the Union Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) in 2015, the officials have said.

With the work on ongoing projects expedited and more works put under the tendering process, Ludhiana will soon become a smart city by delivering smartest practices in the most geographically and socially impactful areas of the industrial hub. BHAGWANT MANN, Chief Minister

Sharing details, Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr Shena Aggarwal, who is also the MC Commissioner, told The Tribune, here on Saturday that the projects put under tendering process entail creating new sports facilities and uplifting the existing infrastructure in different parts of the state’s industrial capital.

She said the projects costing Rs 930 crore can be taken up under the SCM in Ludhiana and so far, 32 works worth Rs 83.6 crore have been completed, 25 projects amounting to Rs 708.16 crore have been awarded and were under execution, while 10 projects at an estimated cost of Rs 116.05 crore, including three sports projects worth Rs 22.68 crore and 7 infrastructure development works amounting to Rs 93.37 crore, were under tendering and execution process.

The three sports projects that have been tendered out recently included development of existing basketball court at Rakh Bagh Sports Complex at the cost of Rs 9.72 crore, relaying of synthetic track at Guru Nanak Stadium at Rs 7.75 crore, and development of all-weather indoor swimming pool at Rakh Bagh Sports Complex at an estimated cost of Rs 5.21 crore.

The seven infrastructure development projects, which fall under the category of deposit works, included network connectivity for Ludhiana Safe City, Municipal Control Centre and field equipment for five years at the cost of Rs 26.1 crore, security and surveillance of District Administrative Complex at Rs 3.89 crore, development of Ghumar Mandi as Smart Road at Rs 22.79 crore, development of two parks in West constituency at Rs 45 lakh, installation of UID number plates on the properties within the MC limits at Rs 9.07 crore, setting up of vending zones in MC Zone D at Rs 1.003 crore, and procurement of compactors and hook loaders for secondary waste collection points at an estimated cost of Rs 30.04 crore.

Rs 1000 crore corpus

The selected cities were granted Rs 1,000 crore each, on the equal sharing basis of Rs 500 crore each by the Centre and state, which can be leveraged for getting additional resources for funding the project implementation/ execution under the SCM.

