Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, December 27

The industrial and business hub of the north is fast moving towards becoming a smart city as envisaged under the Smart City Mission (SCM) of the Union Government, the government has claimed.

SMART CITY ON PRIORITY: CM Our government has taken up the Ludhiana Smart City project on a top priority and has pulled all stops to ensure completion of all under progress projects within the stipulated timeframe. — Bhagwant Mann, CHIEF MINISTER

Ludhiana, spread over 169 square km area with a population of 16.18 lakh as per 2011 Census, was among 100 cities in the country and three in the state, which was selected under the SCM to be developed as a smart city in the first round of the selection by the Union Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) in 2015, officials have said.

The progress summary prepared by Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL), a copy of which is available with The Tribune, revealed that as many as 42 projects worth Rs 145.99 crore have already been completed while 28 more projects costing Rs 784.01 crore have been put under execution and were under various stages of progress.

Of the 28 under execution projects, the work on 18 projects worth Rs 571.99 crore has already been awarded and was under progress, while other nine projects worth Rs 147.12 crore have been tendered out. Besides, the detailed project report was under preparation and approval for another project, which will cost Rs 64.9 crore.

With this, a total of 70 projects worth Rs 930 crore were undertaken by the LSCL to develop Ludhiana as a smart city.

The projects completed so far included LED streetlighting at the cost of Rs 13.39 crore, development of smart school classrooms in government schools at Rs 6.26 crore, waterfront development and landscaping beautification along the Sidhwan Canal worth Rs 5.18 crore, façade light illumination of flyover at the Sidhwan Canal at Rs 2.38 crore, carcass utilisation plant at Rs 8.58 crore, procurement of sewer cleaning machines at Rs 4.44 crore, discharge of 200 cusecs fresh water into the Buddha Nullah at Rs 4.28 crore, installation of digital and analogue wayfinding and signages worth Rs 5.25 crore, installation of rooftop solar panels on existing buildings at Rs 6.54 crore, prefabricated toilet blocks worth Rs 3.1 crore, fabrication of firefighting vehicles on suitable chasis at Rs 6.45 crore, construction of government senior secondary schools in Ward 13 at Rs 3.34 crore, construction of top floor of existing multi-level car parking at DAC complex at Rs 4.75 crore, construction and commissioning masonry toilet blocks worth Rs 3.4 crore, construction of obligatory span on RoB and RuB at Pakhowal road at Rs 45 crore, beautification and refurbishment of mini-rose garden at Rs 3.49 crore, and several parks were developed at the EWS colony at the cost of Rs 2.58 crore.

The projects under execution included retrofitting of Sarabha Nagar market worth Rs 50.24 crore, 24x7 surface drinking water supply project at the cost of Rs 71.16 crore, setting up of Municipal Command and Control Centre at Rs 36.73 crore, construction of RoB and RuB at Pakhowal road railway crossing worth Rs 86.47 crore, Phase II of waterfront development and landscaping on Sidhwan Canal front from Dugri Chowk to Pakhowal Road at Rs 5.06 crore, rejuvenation and landscaping of Buddha Nullah at Rs 250 crore, installation of chain link fencing of 14-km stretch along Buddha Nullah at Rs 13.39 crore, construction and demolition of waste management plant at Rs 2.2 crore, compactors worth Rs 13.57 crore, refurbishment of badminton courts at Shastri Hall at Rs 2.08 crore, upgrade of leisure valley near MC Zone D office at Rs 2.77 crore, refurbishment of ESI Hospital Road at Rs 2.45 crore, development of civil works for waste management plant at Rs 2.69 crore, installation of vertical garden along Sidhwan Canal on Southern Bypass at Rs 2.18 crore and bioremediation of legacy waste at Jamalpur dump worth Rs 27.17 crore.

Among three in Punjab

The Union Government had selected Ludhiana, Amritsar and Jalandhar under the SCM for developing them as smart cities in Punjab.

WHY LUDHIANA?

Ludhiana was selected to be made smart city for following reasons and purposes:-

Largest manufacturer of bicycles, can become the most bicycle- friendly city in the country.

Creating a symbolic relationship with other Indian cities to promote sustainable practices around the country.

Capitalise on the manufacturing base of the city for a sustainable growth.

Projects to mitigate pollution, congestion, safety on streets to safe neighbourhoods.

Vehicle-free zones, bike highways, shared streets planned in a phased manner, ensuring citizens adopt and adapt for a positive outcome in the long run.

Being one of the most polluted cities in the world, Ludhiana to be made clean and green for reducing the rising pollution levels.

MAIN GOALS

Rediscover the bicycle capital of the world and align it with ‘Make in India’

Enhance the health and wellness of citizens

Reduce traffic congestion

Clean and green city

Ensure public safety

Enable e-governance

Rs 1000-CRORE CORPUS

The selected cities were granted Rs 1,000 crore each, on the equal sharing basis of Rs 500 crore each by the Centre and state, which can be leveraged for getting additional resources for funding the project implementation/ execution under the SCM.