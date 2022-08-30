Ludhiana: Smart City Mission projects reviewed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

A meeting of the board of directors of Ludhiana Smart City Limited was held on Monday. The status report of projects was reviewed. The meeting was attended by CEO LSCL-cum-MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal at Chandigarh.

A director of LSCL, Sanjay Goyal, attended the meeting through online mode. In a press release, Goyal said he raised the matter that traffic-related problem have not been resolved and no multi-level parking lot under the mission has been constructed despite holding many discussions since 2016. He demanded that all designs and drawings of projects must be shared with the public before finalising DPR to call tenders. “There is still lack of coordination in between different agencies responsible for development of the city, and it is major cause of concern for unplanned growth and delayed development,” he said.