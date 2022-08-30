Ludhiana: Smart City Mission projects reviewed

Ludhiana, August 29
A meeting of the board of directors of Ludhiana Smart City Limited was held on Monday. The status report of projects was reviewed. The meeting was attended by CEO LSCL-cum-MC Commissioner Shena Aggarwal at Chandigarh.
A director of LSCL, Sanjay Goyal, attended the meeting through online mode. In a press release, Goyal said he raised the matter that traffic-related problem have not been resolved and no multi-level parking lot under the mission has been constructed despite holding many discussions since 2016. He demanded that all designs and drawings of projects must be shared with the public before finalising DPR to call tenders. “There is still lack of coordination in between different agencies responsible for development of the city, and it is major cause of concern for unplanned growth and delayed development,” he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
Supreme Court to examine constitutional validity of 10 per cent quota for EWS
A five-judge Constitution bench says it will decide the proc...