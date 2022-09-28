Ludhiana Smart City panel gives nod to various projects

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 27

A meeting of the city-level technical sub-committee of Ludhiana Smart City Limited was held here on Tuesday.

The meeting was headed by CEO of the LSCL-cum-MC Chief Shena Aggarwal.

In the meeting, the committee has given its nod to float tenders for the rehabilitation of old brick sewer lines in ABD areas selected under the Smart City Mission. Earlier, the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the MC had approved a resolution related to the project for the trenchless rehabilitation of existing stormwater drains with a standalone structural technology in ABD areas that include near Shastri Nagar railway crossing, Malhar Road and Dhami Eye Hospital Road up to the Buddha Nullah, according to an official.

One of the directors of the LSCL, Sanjay Goyal, also attended the meeting. He said the approvals related to the projects such as the purchase of a hydraulic platform for firefighting operations in high-rise buildings, installation of waste compactors, etc.