Home / Ludhiana / Ludhiana: Smart City pipeline leaks within 10 days of repairs, locals fume

Ludhiana: Smart City pipeline leaks within 10 days of repairs, locals fume

Fifth leakage reported at the same spot on 24x7 water supply network

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:27 AM Jan 20, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Commuters face difficulties as water accumulates after damage to the Smart City pipeline between Ishmeet Chowk and Sri New Krishna Mandir Road.
Ludhiana residents were left fuming as the 24x7 water supply pipeline leaked again within 10 days of being repaired. This was the fifth time that the pipeline, installed as part of the Smart City project, leaked at that very spot between Ishmeet Chowk and Sri New Krishna Mandir Road.

The leakage led to heavy accumulation of water and was a hassle for the commuters and passersby.

Officials, however, maintained that the road stretch will be re-carpeted next month, which will resolve the issue for good. They attributed the repeated damage to the heavy vehicles that pass from the stretch.

Arvind Sharma, a local, said, “This is not the first time that this leakage has occurred. But now, it has become a consistent problem. The contractor concerned seems to have turned a blind eye to this issue. I have registered a complaint with the authorities, but it has not been rectified so far.” He passes through the affected stretch every day.

According to the locals, the situation becomes dire after nightfall. “My scooter slipped as water was accumulated here. The road has become slippery,” said Santosh, another daily commuter.

The issue has raised eyebrows among the nearby shopkeepers as well. The ones whose shops are adjacent to the leakage say that they often find it tough to even enter their establishments. They say their businesses are adversely hit as the customers also face the same issues while trying to reach their shops.

