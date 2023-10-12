Smart Vending Zone Project: Send names of ‘errant’ officials, MC chief told

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 11

In the five-year old case concerning the controversial smart vending zone project, which was greenlit without the necessary no objection certificate (NOC) and approvals on the land belonging to the Irrigation Department along the Sidwan Canal and beneath the PWD’s Southern Bypass ROB at RBS Nagar, the Secretary of the Local Government sought a report identifying the officials responsible for sanctioning the project.

To allegedly benefit a private firm, with which the MC had entered into an agreement by ignoring the NOC and other approvals, it was allegedly allowed to construct around 250 shops on the Irrigation Department’s land near the office of MC’s Zone D. After the matter came to light in the year 2018, the then Chief Vigilance Officer of the Department of Local Government conducted an investigation and found anomalies in the project.

In June 2018, the MC was instructed to follow the proper procedures to terminate the contract or agreement with the private firm. However, the pact was cancelled in May 2022. Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a resident of Ishar Nagar, submitted a fresh complaint earlier this year to the Department of Local Government. Following this complaint, Ajoy Sharma, the Secretary of the Department of Local Government, wrote to the MC Commissioner, urging the submission of a report containing the names of the responsible officials and employees.