Smuggler arrested with 4.5-kg opium in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, April 14
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested a smuggler here yesterday and recovered 4.5-kg opium from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, of Dhandra road. A case under NDPS Act was registered against him.
DCP (Investigation) Harmeet Singh Hundal and Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Sran issued a joint statement in this regard.
Officials said a police party was patrolling near the Jalandhar Bypass. They got a tip-off that the suspect was into opium smuggling trade and he was on his way to deliver a huge consignment of opium to his clients.
They said the police party laid a naka at a strategic place near the Jalandhar Bypass. They intercepted a vehicle, Tata Ace (PB07BY9578), and signalled its driver to stop for checking. During the search, opium was recovered from the vehicle.
Apart from opium, the police also recovered Rs 400 in cash and a mobile phone from him. The police also seized the vehicle that was being used for smuggling drugs.
The police would seek his remand for further questioning so that other big players involved in drug smuggling trade can also be nabbed.
Woman held with heroin
In another case, a woman smuggler, identified as Rajinder Kaur, alias Rosy, of Jaspal Bangar was arrested on Thursday. As many as 45 grams of heroin was recovered from her possession. ADCP Rupinder Sran said acting on a tip-off, a police party conducted a raid at Hero Nagar and nabbed the woman smuggler with heroin and Rs 5,000 drug money. The suspect was sent to two-day police remand for further questioning so that more smugglers involved in the chain can also be nabbed. A case under the NDPS Act was registered.
