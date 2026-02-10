DT
Home / Ludhiana / Smuggler caught with 1.25 kg opium in thermos at Ludhiana Railway Station

Smuggler caught with 1.25 kg opium in thermos at Ludhiana Railway Station

The accused was produced before the court and was remanded to police custody for further interrogation

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 08:11 PM Feb 10, 2026 IST
The accused in custody of GRP police in Ludhiana on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
An operation conducted by the Government Railway Police (GRP) led to the arrest of a drug smuggler at Ludhiana railway station on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Jagdish, 38, a resident of Bareilly district, Uttar Pradesh, was found carrying 1.25 kg of opium in a steel thermos.

A case under Sections 18/61/85 of the NDPS Act was registered. The police produced the accused before the court, where he was remanded to police custody for further interrogation.

DSP GRP Tejpal Singh, in a statement, said the accused is being thoroughly interrogated during remand. Police are trying to determine to whom he brought this consignment from Bareilly, and the mastermind behind this drug trade.

SI Bir Bal, along with his team, was patrolling the Ludhiana railway station under the supervision of Inspector Palwinder Singh, in charge of the CIA GRP, Ludhiana.

According to reports, a statewide campaign against drug abuse has been launched under the direction of Special DGP (Railways, Punjab), Shashi Prabha Dwivedi.

