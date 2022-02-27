Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 26

The Special Task Force of the Ludhiana police nabbed a notorious smuggler and recovered 1.54 kg of heroin from his possession.

A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the smuggler, identified as Balwinder Singh Veeru (27), resident of Raksera village, Panipat, today.

The Ludhiana STF in-charge, Inspector Harbans Singh, said secret information was received that the smuggler was heading to the Ghora colony from Cheema chowk to deliver a huge consignment of heroin. Accordingly, an STF team laid a naka on the RK road, where the accused, riding a motorcycle, was stopped, and during his frisking the heroin was recovered.

During preliminary questioning, the accused admitted that he was unemployed. He came in contact with some big heroin smugglers and started selling heroin in Ludhiana to earn livelihood.

The accused said today he had to deliver heroin to his clients in the Ghora colony and earlier also he had delivered heroin to his clients there.