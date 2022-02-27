Smuggler held, 1.54-kg heroin seized

Ludhiana, February 26
The Special Task Force of the Ludhiana police nabbed a notorious smuggler and recovered 1.54 kg of heroin from his possession.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the smuggler, identified as Balwinder Singh Veeru (27), resident of Raksera village, Panipat, today.
The Ludhiana STF in-charge, Inspector Harbans Singh, said secret information was received that the smuggler was heading to the Ghora colony from Cheema chowk to deliver a huge consignment of heroin. Accordingly, an STF team laid a naka on the RK road, where the accused, riding a motorcycle, was stopped, and during his frisking the heroin was recovered.
During preliminary questioning, the accused admitted that he was unemployed. He came in contact with some big heroin smugglers and started selling heroin in Ludhiana to earn livelihood.
The accused said today he had to deliver heroin to his clients in the Ghora colony and earlier also he had delivered heroin to his clients there.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine crisis: Street fighting in Kyiv; people told to take shelter
The clashes followed two days of fighting that resulted in h...
'Talks only way out', India abstains on UN resolution; Ukraine Prez dials PM Modi
Britain’s defence ministry estimated that the bulk of the Ru...
Mission airlift: Second Air India flight with 250 nationals from Ukraine lands in Delhi
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the ev...
Contact Indian officials on border: Embassy
ndia has set up camp offices at several border crossings
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...