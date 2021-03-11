Smuggler held with 160-gm heroin in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 29

The city police today nabbed a smuggler, Atul Kumar (28) of Durga Puri, Haibowal, and recovered 160 gram of heroin from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered him.

The DCP, Crime, Varinder Singh Brar, said secret information was received that Atul Kumar was on the way to deliver heroin to his clients. Accordingly a CIA team, led by Inspector Rajesh Kumar Sharma, laid a naka and arrested him with heroin.