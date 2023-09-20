Smuggler held with 200 grams of heroin

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 19

The anti-narcotics cell of the Ludhiana police yesterday arrested a smuggler and recovered 200 grams of heroin from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Kulwinder Singh, alias Kindar of Bootkalan village in Kapurthala.

In a statement, Additional DCP (Crime) Rupinder Kaur Sran said the police got a tip-off that Kulwinder was into drug smuggling trade and he was on way to deliver a huge quantity of heroin to his clients.

A police party laid a naka. After intercepting a car bearing registration number PB08CB6657, the police stopped it for checking. During search, the police recovered heroin and arrested the suspect.

The suspect also had a criminal past as two cases of liquor and drug smuggling were already registered against him by the Kapurthala police in years 2014 and 2020, respectively. The police would seek his remand to bust the supply chain and arrest key suppliers of heroin, said ADCP Sran.

