Smuggler held with 268 kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

The Sudhar police claimed to have nabbed a smuggler and seized 268 kg poppy husk from his possession. The accused has been identified as Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Mohi village near Sudhar.

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Sub-Inspector Kulwinder Singh stated that he, along with a police party, was present at the Sudhar chowk when they got a tip-off that Jaswinder was engaged in selling poppy husk and he could be nabbed after conducting raid at a certain place. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the accused. The SI added that the police party conducted a raid at the specific place and arrested the accused with the contraband.

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