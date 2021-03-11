Smuggler held with 500-gm opium, Rs 1L

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

The CIA-II wing of the Ludhiana police today nabbed a smuggler and recovered 500 gram of opium from his possession.

The smuggler has been identified as Randeep Singh (54), resident of Mohalla Begoana.

The CIA in-charge, Inspector Beant Juneja, said secret information was received that Randeep Singh was on the way to deliver a huge quantity of opium to his clients. Accordingly he along with the CIA team laid a naka at the Lohara canal bridge, where the Swift car in which the smuggler was travelling was stopped for checking.

During the search of the car 500 gram of opium and Rs 1-lakh drug money were seized.

During preliminary questioning, Randeep Singh confessed that he brought narcotics from some big smugglers of Ambala.

The accused was today produced in court, which remanded him in two-day police custody.

Inspector Juneja said the accused also has a criminal background as one case of fraud was registered against him in the past.