Smuggler held with 96 illicit liquor bottles

Ludhiana, September 20
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 96 bottles of illicit liquor today. The suspect has been identified as Rahul Palta, a resident of Ranchi colony.
Anti-Narcotics in-charge inspector Jasvir Singh stated that a raid was conducted on the basis of secret information. The arrested was found in possession of bottles of illicit liquor and a scooter which was being used to smuggle it.
Palta has a criminal past as eight cases, including seven of liquor smuggling, had been registered against him by the Ludhiana police.
A case under the Excuse Act was registered against Palta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress
Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP