Smuggler held with 96 illicit liquor bottles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 20

The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested a liquor smuggler and recovered 96 bottles of illicit liquor today. The suspect has been identified as Rahul Palta, a resident of Ranchi colony.

Anti-Narcotics in-charge inspector Jasvir Singh stated that a raid was conducted on the basis of secret information. The arrested was found in possession of bottles of illicit liquor and a scooter which was being used to smuggle it.

Palta has a criminal past as eight cases, including seven of liquor smuggling, had been registered against him by the Ludhiana police.

A case under the Excuse Act was registered against Palta.