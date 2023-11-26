Smuggler held with heroin, illegal weapons

Ludhiana, November 25
The anti-narcotics cell of the city police arrested a smuggler and seized 135 gm of heroin, two .32 bore countrymade pistols, three live cartridges and Rs 10,000 from him.
The suspect has been identified as Vir Karan Singh of Chadarlok Colony.
The ADCP (Crime) said a police team was formed and a raid was conducted at a specific place from where the man was nabbed along with heroin and weapons. A case under the NDPS Act and Arms Act was registered on Friday.
The suspect has a criminal past as a case of murder was registered against him at the Jodhewal police station in 2020. After coming out on bail, he started smuggling heroin, the ADCP added.
A police remand of the suspect would be sought to bust the drug supply line.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India 'convicted' even before Hardeep Singh Nijjar murder trial, says envoy
Asks Canada to share proof, asserts anything ‘specific’ will...
Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse: Rescuers activate Plan B, to go for 86-metre vertical drilling
Horizontal work to also continue to cover remaining 10-12 m
PM security breach: SP, 2 DSPs among 7 cops suspended
Action against others ‘in process’