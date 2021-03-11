Smuggler held with heroin in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 11
The Special Task Force wing of Ludhiana nabbed a smuggler and recovered 240 grams of heroin from his possession here today.
A case under the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect, identified as Preet Singh (20) of Subash Nagar.
STF Ludhiana inspector Harbans Singh said they got a tip-off that a person was into the smuggling trade of heroin and he was on way to deliver a huge consignment of drugs to his clients. Accordingly, the STF team laid a naka. The suspect was stopped for checking at the naka. During the checking, 240 grams of heroin was recovered from him.
During questioning, the suspect confessed that a case of drug smuggling was registered against him in the past and he recently came out on bail.
