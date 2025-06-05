DT
PT
Smuggler nabbed with illicit liquor

Smuggler nabbed with illicit liquor

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 05:20 AM Jun 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
ADCP Amandeep Brar with the suspect in Ludhiana. ASHWANI DHIMAN
The Ludhiana police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a liquor smuggler and seized 50 cases of liquor from him. The suspect was identified as Jagwant Singh, alias Jagga, a resident of Jugiana, Sahnewal.

ADCP (Crime) Amandeep Singh Brar in a statement issued stated that in-charge, special cell, inspector Navdeep Singh, and his team had nabbed two liquor smugglers, identified as Amandeep Singh and Sarwan Singh, both residents of Sahnewal from Eastman Chowk on June 1 and recovered 10 cases of illicit liquor. After registering a case against the suspects under the Excise Act, the suspects were produced in a court, which remanded them in one-day police custody.

During the questioning, they disclosed the name of Jagwant Singh and he was also arrested in the case on Tuesday. During the questioning of Jagwant, the suspect disclosed to the police that he had kept another stock of liquor at some place in Rupesh Nagar. Accordingly, the police team conducted a raid and recovered 50 cases of illicit liquor, the ADCP said, adding that now further questioning of Jagdev was on and the entire liquor supply line would be busted. Big liquor smugglers involved in the racket would also be nabbed.

The police said Jagwant had a criminal record as six cases of liquor smuggling were registered against him in the past at the Sahnewal police station and after coming out on bail, the suspect continued the illegal trade.

