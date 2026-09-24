Smuggling racket busted, 3 held; 300 kg ganja seized in Ludhiana

The Commissionerate Police, Ludhiana, has busted a major ganja smuggling network and arrested three suspects, recovering a total of 300 kg of ganja along with a Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up vehicle.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, DCP (City) Alam Vijay Singh said acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team, led by SHO, Haibowal police station, inspector Jasbir Singh, while on patrol near the Buddha Nullah on September 23, spotted a Bolero Pik-Up vehicle with two persons standing near it. On seeing the approaching police team, occupants allegedly threw a plastic bag containing contraband on the roadside and fled in the vehicle. The bag was found to contain 10 kg of ganja. An FIR under Section 20 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Haibowal police station.

Advertisement

The DCP said during further investigation the police arrested three suspects and recovered an additional 290 kg of ganja from their possession, taking the total recovery to 300 kg. During the chase, the suspects had barged into a godown but were nabbed by the police team.

Advertisement

The suspects were identified as Parvind Kumar (25), a farmer from Begusarai, Bihar, Biranjan, alias Golu (32), an auto-rickshaw driver of Chhoti Haibowal, Ludhiana, and Amarkant Rai (32) of Begusarai. None of them has any previous cases registered against them, according to the police.

He said that the systematic operation had successfully disrupted a major network involved in the illegal transportation and supply of narcotic substances. Further probe may lead the police to the major drug supplier and the entire supply line would be busted.