DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Smuggling racket busted, 3 held; 300 kg ganja seized in Ludhiana

Smuggling racket busted, 3 held; 300 kg ganja seized in Ludhiana

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The suspects in police custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. Ashwani Dhiman
Advertisement

The Commissionerate Police, Ludhiana, has busted a major ganja smuggling network and arrested three suspects, recovering a total of 300 kg of ganja along with a Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up vehicle.

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, DCP (City) Alam Vijay Singh said acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team, led by SHO, Haibowal police station, inspector Jasbir Singh, while on patrol near the Buddha Nullah on September 23, spotted a Bolero Pik-Up vehicle with two persons standing near it. On seeing the approaching police team, occupants allegedly threw a plastic bag containing contraband on the roadside and fled in the vehicle. The bag was found to contain 10 kg of ganja. An FIR under Section 20 of the NDPS Act was registered at the Haibowal police station.

Advertisement

The DCP said during further investigation the police arrested three suspects and recovered an additional 290 kg of ganja from their possession, taking the total recovery to 300 kg. During the chase, the suspects had barged into a godown but were nabbed by the police team.

Advertisement

The suspects were identified as Parvind Kumar (25), a farmer from Begusarai, Bihar, Biranjan, alias Golu (32), an auto-rickshaw driver of Chhoti Haibowal, Ludhiana, and Amarkant Rai (32) of Begusarai. None of them has any previous cases registered against them, according to the police.

He said that the systematic operation had successfully disrupted a major network involved in the illegal transportation and supply of narcotic substances. Further probe may lead the police to the major drug supplier and the entire supply line would be busted.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts