Snapping sewerage connections: Ludhiana Residents, panchayat members hold protest against Municipal Corporation, GLADA

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 17

Days after the Municipal Corporation disconnected sewerage connection of around 70 houses of Guru Nanak Nagar on the Gill Road, residents, along with panchayat members, staged a protest against the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation and GLADA here today. They also questioned the role of the state government.

The residents said their area falls under GLADA, which got sewerage system installed before 2017 when Shiromani Akali Dal’s Darshan Singh Shivalik was the MLA from the Gill constituency.

The angry residents said no notice was served upon them before disconnecting sewerage connection linked with around 70 houses in the area. Thus, sewage is now flowing onto the streets, spreading unsanitary conditions.

Accusing the civic body of following pick-and-choose policy, they claimed that sewerage connections of other nearby areas were not disconnected.

Panchayat member Satish Kumar said the MC did not serve notice on the residents before disconnecting the sewerage connection last week.

“The MC authorities needed to hold talks to find out the solution instead of taking action without informing us,” he said.

Kumar also raised questions over the role of the AAP government in the state.

“The sewerage system was installed by GLADA during the rule of the SAD-BJP government. Even during the regime of the last Congress government, no action was taken to disconnect sewerage connections. Instead of providing any relief to residents, sewerage connections are being disconnected during the regime of AAP Government,” he said.

It is required to mention that the MC earlier prepared a report of over 200 illegal colonies whose sewerage connections had been linked with the MC’s sewerage lines without approval. According to officials, these illegal connections put an extra burden on the MC’s sewerage system. In colonies under the MC, the civic body collects sewerage charges from users. However, no such charges are collected from illegal colonies.

MC’s Superintending Engineer Rajinder Singh said they were disconnecting sewerage connections of illegal colonies, which had connected sewer pipes with the MC’s sewerage system without permission. All such illegal connections would be disconnected.