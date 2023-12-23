Snatcher drags woman on road

Ludhiana, December 22
A mobile phone snatcher riding a scooter dragged a woman for one-and-a-half km near Matharu Chowk in Shimlapuri here on Thursday night. The woman suffered injuries and was hospitalised.
The snatcher while fleeing had a collision with a car and also suffered injuries. He was then caught by the people and was handed over to the police.
As per information, Promila (56), who works as a domestic helper, was returning home and was walking towards Matharu Chowk around 9 pm on Thursday. She was attending a phone call when a scooter rider tried to snatch her phone. The suspect dragged her along as she held the phone tightly and did not let him go. The Dugri police registered a case against the man and launched further probe.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mobile Internet suspended in J-K’s Poonch and Rajouri as massive anti-terrorist operation continues
The suspension of the mobile Internet services in the twin b...
Hindu temple in US defaced by anti-India graffiti, cops treat it as hate crime
The Newark Police Service has started an investigation
Lifting hijab ban raises concern about the 'secular nature' of educational spaces: Karnataka BJP
Siddaramaiah on Friday said he had ordered withdrawal of the...
Eye on China, new LAC road nears completion
Alternative to reach Depsang, Daulat Baig Oldie