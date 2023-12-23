Snatcher drags woman on road

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

A mobile phone snatcher riding a scooter dragged a woman for one-and-a-half km near Matharu Chowk in Shimlapuri here on Thursday night. The woman suffered injuries and was hospitalised.

The snatcher while fleeing had a collision with a car and also suffered injuries. He was then caught by the people and was handed over to the police.

As per information, Promila (56), who works as a domestic helper, was returning home and was walking towards Matharu Chowk around 9 pm on Thursday. She was attending a phone call when a scooter rider tried to snatch her phone. The suspect dragged her along as she held the phone tightly and did not let him go. The Dugri police registered a case against the man and launched further probe.